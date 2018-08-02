Rains flood roads in Piedmont Triad

FOX8 will provide a Facebook Live weather update at 11 a.m.
PIEDMONT TRIAD -- Multiple counties in the Piedmont Triad are facing flooding Thursday morning after heavy rains.
A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect until 8 a.m. Friday, according to FOX8 Meteorlogist Emily Byrd.
The National Weather Service reported multiple road closures Thursday morning due to high water.
Roads reported closed are:
- Gumtree Road near NC-109 in Forysth County
- High Point Road and Union Cross Road in Forsyth County
- Arcadia Road and Cecil Road in Davidson County
Trees were also blown down on Lynchburg Road and Snow Hill Church Road in Stokes County on Wednesday evening.
Winston-Salem police Tweeted just before 9 a.m. that the 4000 block of High Point Road was completely flooded. They recommend using Union Cross and Glenn Hi Road as a detour.