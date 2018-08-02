Rains flood roads in Piedmont Triad

FOX8 will provide a Facebook Live weather update at 11 a.m.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PIEDMONT TRIAD -- Multiple counties in the Piedmont Triad are facing flooding Thursday morning after heavy rains.

A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect until 8 a.m. Friday, according to FOX8 Meteorlogist Emily Byrd.

The National Weather Service reported multiple road closures Thursday morning due to high water.

Roads reported closed are:

Gumtree Road near NC-109 in Forysth County

High Point Road and Union Cross Road in Forsyth County

Arcadia Road and Cecil Road in Davidson County

Trees were also blown down on Lynchburg Road and Snow Hill Church Road in Stokes County on Wednesday evening.

Winston-Salem police Tweeted just before 9 a.m. that the 4000 block of High Point Road was completely flooded. They recommend using Union Cross and Glenn Hi Road as a detour.