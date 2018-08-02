× McDonald’s serves pregnant mother cleaning fluid instead of latte

ALBERTA, Canada — Instead of the latte she ordered, a pregnant mother received — and sipped — a cup of cleaning fluid at a McDonalds, according to The Globe and Mail.

Sarah Douglas of Alberta said she was driving to her son’s baseball tournament Sunday morning and decided to stop at a McDonald’s drive-through.

She took a sip before she realized that something wasn’t right, The Globe and Mail reported. The mother then pulled over and spat the fluid out.

Douglas complained to staff, and they informed her that two cleaning lines had been hooked up to the latte machine.

A later statement from franchisee Dan Brown explained that the machine was cleaned as it is each morning, but, this time, the milk supply line was still connected to the cleaning solution when the drink was made.

A McDonald’s spokesperson apologized on behalf of the franchisee, but Douglas wants to be sure that her experience is never repeated.

“As a mother, I want to make sure I have a voice and that I’m being heard in terms of the safety of consumers, and how [alleged] negligence can affect people in such a drastic way,” she said to The Globe and Mail.

According to Alberta Health Services, public-health officers are investigating.

According to McDonald’s, a health inspector visited and will not investigate further.