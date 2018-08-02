× Man charged with stealing $10,000 in items from a church

THOMASVILLE, N.C. — A Thomasville man was arrested after allegedly breaking into two local churches and stealing more than $10,000 worth in items.

At about 8 a.m. on Wednesday, Davidson County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a breaking and entering and larceny at Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church, located at 6516 Old Greensboro Road.

The suspect reportedly broke a window and entered the church.

Once inside, someone stole musical instruments, computers, printers, televisions, projects and food.

Officials value the stolen items at $10,915.

Deputies believe the incident took place between midnight and 7:30 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Just a few hours after responding to Mt. Pleasant UMC, deputies responded to an attempted breaking and entering at 10:30 a.m. at Hilltop Baptist Church at 160 Gate Drive.

The suspect reportedly broke a window attempting to enter the church, but did not enter.

Investigators reviewed surveillance video and recognized the suspect as Everette L. Marsh, 27, of Thomasville.

Davidson County Sheriff’s Office and the Thomasville Police Department searched Marsh’s residence on Edgewood Avenue and found several of the items stolen from Mt. Pleasant UMC.

Marsh faces one count of attempted breaking and entering into a place of worship, one count of breaking and entering into a place of worship and one count of larceny after breaking and entering.

He was jailed under a $200,000 secured bond.

At the magistrate’s office, Marsh was held in contempt and ordered to serve a 30 day sentence.