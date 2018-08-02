Man accused of robbing 2 banks in Winston-Salem arrested

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Police have caught a man accused of robbing two banks in Winston-Salem on Thursday.

Police said he was caught at about 3 p.m. Thursday, but have not released his name or what charges he’s facing.

The suspect is accused of robbing the Wells Fargo at 5995 University Parkway at about 11:30 a.m. Thursday and then the Wells Fargo at 2000 South Hawthorne Road about a half hour later.

Nobody was hurt in either case and the suspect did not have a weapon, according to police. Police said they found the truck he used in both crimes.

Anyone with any information can call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800.