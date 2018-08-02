Fisherman recounts finding body in High Point City Lake

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- A police report and testimony from the fisherman who made the discovery help to clarify the scene after a body was found in High Point City Lake.

High Point police have been investigating the homicide since the body was pulled from the lake Tuesday morning.

Around 9 a.m., officers came to the 600 block of Penny Road after getting a call from a fisherman saying he found a dead body, later identified as Sircorious Briont Griffin, 31, in the water on High Point City Lake, according to a news release. Griffin was reported missing on Monday.

The police report lists two other men as involved: Zackary Allen Whitt and Griffin Robert Swaim.

Swaim told FOX8 that he was on the water the day before and saw nothing.

Then, on Tuesday, he returned to go fishing with Whitt, who works with Davidson County EMS, and saw something in the water.

After ignoring it at first, Whitt paddled toward it and discovered it was a body.

They immediately called 911.

Griffin said he spends a lot of time on the lake and has never seen anything like this.

The police report did not specifically say how the crime was committed, but included that the victim's body had severe lacerations, an undetermined firearm was involved and the crime was forcible.

High Point police said they are investigating Griffin's death as a homicide due to suspicious circumstances surrounding his disappearance and death.

Police are still looking for the vehicle Griffin was last seen driving. It is a green four-door 2000 Honda Passport with silver trim. The registration plate is FES-5932.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers at (336) 889-4000.

