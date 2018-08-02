Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JAMESTOWN, N.C. — The deadline for Jamestown’s flag design contest is Friday August 3rd, an idea that came from the town council’s high school representative.

Sarah Ulrich will be attending Chapel Hill in the fall but wanted to leave her mark on her hometown with a project meant to bring the community together.

“I’ve lived in this area my whole life and since I am heading off the college and eventually not going to live here forever I wanted to do something that would kind of seal in the all the time that I spent here but also really give back to the community because it’s really done a lot for me growing up,” Ulrich said. “Ideally it does that without words or lettering it just uses symbolic imagery and Jamestown is so rich in history that there’s really a lot of different directions the flag could go.”

Town Manger Kenny Cole said that the mayor and other town council members were ecstatic about the idea and have given her full control of the project.

“I think that’s something that we're going to have to look at in the future is branding our community. You know we've got a lot going on, a great staff here and I think we'll continue progress in Jamestown,” Cole said.

Ulrich has put together a flag committee comprised of leaders throughout the city in different professions to judge the designs submitted. The decision will be announced at the next town council meeting.

The contest is open to any citizen in Jamestown and can be submitted in person at the town hall or by email at jtownflag@gmail.com.