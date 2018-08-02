× Breakout Games to host $2,000 cash treasure hunt in downtown Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — An escape room business is taking the game to the streets of Greensboro.

This time, however, instead of trying to escape one of the rooms at Breakout Games, you’re hunt for $2,000.

Breakout Games plans to host this free, citywide treasure hunt Thursday evening.

Throughout downtown Greensboro, the escape room runners plan to strategically hide $100 bills.

Every 30 minutes from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., game runners will post the coordinates of up to three prize locations to Breakout Games Greensboro’s website. Players can also sign up to receive coordinates by texting “GREENSBOROHUNT” to 31996.

That’s 20 opportunities to beat the competition and find as many $100 bills as you can.

All prospective players need to do is check the website or text, find the location and be the first to take the prize.

Breakout hopes this community hunt will help build connection between people.

After, the company invites all participants to an after party at Boxcar Bar and Arcade at 120 W Lewis St.

Greensboro’s Aug. 2 hunt is one of 20 across the country that the company plans to run this summer.

Breakout has already hosted $2,000 treasure hunts in cities like Cincinnati, Indianapolis and Baltimore.