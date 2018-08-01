Winston-Salem firefighter catches Wendy’s fire on head cam

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Emergency crews responded to a reported fire at a Wendy's in Winston-Salem on Wednesday Morning.

At 2:32 a.m., police and firefighters responded to 538 Akron Drive.

Winston-Salem Fire said no one was inside and the fire was quickly contained.

Footage from a firefighter's head cam, originally posted to Twitter, shows firefighters enter the Wendy's and locating the active fire.

Officials have not stated the cause of the fire.

The fire department believes the building was lightly damaged.

Officials will need to call in the health department because the extinguishing system was activated.