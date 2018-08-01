Two men wanted after Reidsville car thefts

Photo Gallery
REIDSVILLE, N.C. — Two men are wanted by Reidsville police after two cars were stolen from a car dealership.
Reidsville police report a blue 2016 Nissan Altima and a red 2017 Ford Mustang stolen from Reidsville Nissan.
Police are also looking for a female person of interest who may have assisted in the crime.
Officials identified two vehicles used to bring the suspects to Reidsville Nissan: a white GMC Yukon XL and a gray Honda Accord.
Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator Curry at (336) 347-2341 or leave an anonymous tip with Rockingham County Crime Stoppers at (336) 349-9683.
Photo Gallery
36.354859 -79.664475