Testing reveals elevated levels of chemicals at Greensboro water treatment plant

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Elevated levels of chemicals were found in the water at a Greensboro water treatment plant, Assistant Director of Water Resources Mike Borchers said at a Wednesday news conference.

On Monday, Greensboro Water Resources received test results showing that the levels of perfluorooctanoic and perfluorooctanesulfonic acids, or PFOS and PFOA, were above the advisory level the Environmental Protection Agency has established at the Mitchell Water Treatment Plant.

Borchers said the EPA's advisory level for PFOS and PFOA is 70 parts per trillion and the water at the Mitchell plant tested at 80 parts per trillion.

Greensboro Water Resources has curtailed the distribution of water from the Mitchell Water Treatment Plant and increased the supply of water from other sources until sampling results confirm the PFOS and PFOA in the water are back below the health advisory level.

Borchers said he believes everyone in Greensboro's water is safe for all purposes based on the measures Water Resources has taken.

Water Resources released a heat map showing the potentially affected area.

PFOS and PFOA are carcinogens, which means they have been linked to, in high doses of exposure, possibly causing cancer or tumors.

The man-made chemicals are related to a lot of things like Teflon that create a "non-stick surface." They're in pizza boxes, non-stick skillets and even in the lining of a microwave popcorn bag.

The chemicals have also been in foams used by fire departments and airports doing fire safety training. When the foam gets on the ground, it eventually runs off or washes away, finding it's ways into our waterways.