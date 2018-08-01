‘Stuff the Bus’ campaign rolls through halfway mark

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- The Salvation Army's "Stuff the Bus" campaign is halfway through but still aims gather a lot more school supplies.

The campaign, lead in partnership with FOX8 and Thomas Built Buses, runs from July 27 through Aug. 4.

FOX8's Cindy Farmer caught up with Salvation Army of Greensboro Capt. Matt Hedgren at a Greensboro Walmart to talk about the campaign's progress.

The "Stuff the Bus" campaign is all about collecting donations of school supplies for local children in need.

People are collecting supplies at Krispy Kreme, Staples and Walmart locations throughout the Piedmont Triad.

For more information on “Stuff the Bus” or for a list of school supplies and donation locations, please visit www.tsahighpoint.org.