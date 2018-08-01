Search warrants: Winston-Salem man found in dumpster was beaten for two days; witness says she heard fatal beating
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Search warrants allege that a Winston-Salem man was beaten for two days before his body was dropped into a dumpster outside an apartment complex five miles away, according to the Winston-Salem Journal.
The body of Curtis Jermaine Farrow, 40, of Rural Hall, was found Jan. 20 in a dumpster at 2920 Ivy Avenue. Winston-Salem police have previously said they believe Farrow was killed somewhere else and that his body was put in the dumpster outside Ivy Apartments. Farrow died from blunt force trauma.
Three people have been charged in Farrow’s death. Quincy Devorice Valentine, 28, of the 100 block of Weatherwood Court; Edward Maurice Nelson, 31, of the 800 block of West 12th Street; and Rayshaun Tyrez Hall, 27, have all been charged with first-degree murder, conspiracy and first-degree kidnapping. Hall and Valentine also have been charged with concealment of a death.
Jennifer Lynn Henderson told police she and Kenneth Ray Mayo were told to clean up the blood. Henderson said she intentionally missed several areas of blood so that there would be evidence, the search warrants said.