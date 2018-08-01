× Police release sketch of suspect after naked man tries to abduct 14-year-old in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — Fayetteville police have released a sketch of the suspect after a naked man tried to abduct a 14-year-old.

As the 14-year-old walked down the 6000 block of Louise Street Wednesday, a man wearing no clothing approached from the wood line.

The juvenile was able to escape and return home.

Fayetteville police report the 14-year-old was not injured.

Police describe the suspect as a 5’6″ to 5’9″ white man between the ages of 40 and 50 with dark hair and a white beard.

Fayetteville police ask anyone who may have seen this man in the Skibo Road and Raeford Road area to call 911 or Crime Stoppers.