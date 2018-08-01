× Naked man tries to abduct 14-year-old in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — A naked man tried to grab a 14-year-old while he was walking to school on Wednesday, according to Fayetteville police.

As the 14-year-old walked down the 6000 block of Louise St., a man wearing no clothing approached from the wood line.

The juvenile was able to escape and return home.

Fayetteville police report the 14-year-old was not injured

Police describe the suspect as a 5’6″ to 5’9″ white man between the ages of 40 and 50 with dark hair and a white beard.

Fayetteville police ask anyone who may have seen this man in the Skibo Road and Raeford Road area to call 911 or Crime Stoppers.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective D. Edmonds with the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 676-1538 or Fayetteville / Cumberland County Crimestoppers at (910) 483-8477.