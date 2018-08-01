Mom warns about dangers of Dragon’s Breath cereal after son hospitalized

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A mother is warning others about a popular summer treat after she says it sent her son to the hospital.

The snack known as Dragon’s Breath is cereal dipped in liquid nitrogen.

Once eaten, Dragon’s Breath produces vapors in the mouth and nose.

Racheal Richard McKenny said on Facebook her son “could have died” after eating the snack.

McKenny said her son has a mild case of asthma and had trouble breathing after eating Dragon’s Breath.

“Around 20 minutes in, the cough became really consistent. By the time we passed the Palencia sub division, he was coughing so bad that he was having trouble catching his breath. We knew he couldn’t breathe, and we knew that we couldn’t get him to the hospital in time,” she wrote.

McKenny said she and her husband took their son to a nearby fire station where EMTs started albuterol treatment and hooked him up to an IV before taking him to the hospital.

McKenny believes the vapor caused by eating the snack triggered her son’s asthma attack.

“PLEASE, if you know someone that has even just a mild case of asthma, do NOT let them have this snack. I should have known better, but it did not occur to me that this food could have this effect,” she wrote.

Her son is home recovering now and McKenny said he is doing well.