Industries of the Blind in Greensboro turns to the future

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Industries of the Blind in Greensboro aims to help people who are legally blind find a place in the workforce.

The company employs about 250 people, about half of whom are legally blind.

Every day, workers produce 350 jackets, 2500 shirts and 400 pairs of pants for the US military, in addition to office supplies.

Industries of the Blind has been around for more than 80 years.

Now, with a grant from the Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro, Industries of the Blind can pave the way for the next 80 years with new strategic planning.