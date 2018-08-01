Guilford County students speak ahead of Wednesday ‘March For Our Lives’ rally

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- As part of a national bus tour, Marjory Stoneman Douglas student activists plan to stop in Greensboro on Wednesday evening.

This event marks the tours only stop in North Carolina, making the evening rally a statewide event.

FOX8's Kelsey Fabian spoke with two Guilford County Schools rising sophomores, Newton Wainscott and Anne Joy Cahill-Swenson, about the event.

"I think we're hoping for it to be a really life-changing event, not just for us to get to meet and interact with the Parkland kids one-on-one, but also for everyone in the crowd to be able to learn and really be sure to maintain that spark of this movement," said Cahill-Swenson.

Known as the Road to Change, the tour is focused on increasing voter registration across the country and speaking out against gun violence.

Organizers expect four to six thousand people at LeBauer Park for the event.

Student activists like David Hogg and Emma Gonzalez are expected to attend the rally.

You can learn more about the rally here.