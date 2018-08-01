× Former Greensboro city employee charged with embezzlement

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A former City of Greensboro employee has been charged with embezzlement, according to a news release from the city.

Riley Lynch is charged with two counts of embezzlement and two counts of obtaining property by false pretense.

The offenses happened in 2017 and 2018. The amount totaled $76,019.80.

Lynch, who worked in the city’s Field Operations Department, began working for the city on Aug. 16, 2015, and resigned from his position on June 18, 2018.