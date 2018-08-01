× First girl to join local Cub Scouts is great-granddaughter of noted Eagle Scout

GREENSBORO — Ruthie Bunthoff reached over the counter with her Cub Scouts application — becoming the first girl enrolled in the Old North State Council, which serves the eastern and southern portions of the Piedmont Triad, and among the first generation of girls in the 108-year-old Boy Scouts of America, according to the News & Record.

Just above the 7-year-old’s shoulders at the council’s administrative offices hung a photo of her great-grandfather, Dick Douglas, who until his death in 2015 at the age of 103, was the longest-serving Eagle Scout in the country.

“He might wonder whether girls in Cub Scouts are necessary, but he would be very supportive of her individual involvement,” said Ruthie’s mom, Kathryn Bunthoff, who had been a Girl Scout, just like Ruthie’s grandmother.

After having her picture snapped in an oversized paper photo frame with the words “My Adventure Starts Now,” Ruthie cradled the manual handed to her for her age group.