Downtown Greensboro building reopened after briefly condemned

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- A downtown Greensboro building is back open after it was evacuated and briefly condemned Tuesday amid concerns that the building was sinking.

Cincy's Downtown, a restaurant in the building, was the only business in the building reportedly having trouble as they faced continued gas line problems.

The restaurant will wait to reopen until gas concerns are addressed but does not know when that will be.

The building is located on the corner of South Elm Street and East February 1 Place.

A building inspector condemned the site at about 11:30 a.m. Tuesday morning. A maintenance worker who was in the building's basement noticed two columns appeared to have sunk about eight inches into the ground. One had water oozing out of it.

The building was evacuated over concerns of building settlement. Settlement refers to when parts of a building are distorted or disrupted due to uneven compression of its foundation, shrinkage or excessive loads being applied to the building.

On Tuesday afternoon, following an inspection, a structural engineer said the building is safe.

Water in the basement pushed the concrete up eight inches, causing it to appear as though the columns sunk down.

Crews will turn gas and water back on and the building will reopen Wednesday.