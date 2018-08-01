× Crowds gather for March for Our Lives rally at LeBauer Park in downtown Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Crowds are packing LeBauer Park in downtown Greensboro for a March for Our Lives rally.

Fellow activists and supporters are joining survivors of February’s deadly school shooting in Parkland, Florida.

This event marks the tours only stop in North Carolina, making the evening rally a statewide event.

Known as the Road to Change, the tour is focused on increasing voter registration across the country and speaking out against gun violence.

Organizers expect 4,000 to 6,000 at LeBauer Park for the event.

Student activists like David Hogg and Emma Gonzalez are expected to attend the rally.

