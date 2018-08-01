Canada Dry sued over amount of ginger in ginger ale, Apple hints September iPhone launch and more

In Wednesday's Money Matters, Jane King discusses a lawsuit against Canada Dry's parent company alleging the ginger ale has "microscopic" amounts of ginger, a hint that Apple may launch a new iPhone in September and a report that China is feeling the pain from recent tariffs.