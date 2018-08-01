× Bia’s restaurant vandalized again, police make arrest

ASHEBORO, N.C. — Yet again, a vandal broke the windows of Bia’s Gourmet Hardware.

This time, however, police say they witnessed the act.

Asheboro police chased a man on foot after observing him allegedly breaking windows at the restaurant Bia’s Gourmet Hardware, according to a news release.

On Aug. 1, police reported they were surveying the area and witnessed Kendrick Loncondo Gibson, 38, of Raeford, breaking the windows.

When police approached, Gibson ran, according to police.

Gibson faces one count of possession of drug paraphernalia and six counts of injury to real property.

He received a $50,000 secured bond.

Asheboro police are investigating to determine if this incident is connected with other similar cases of people breaking the same restaurant’s windows.

Vandals struck the restaurant three times in 2016.

In January 2017, vandals broke the windows and service door facing South Fayetteville St. using hammers.