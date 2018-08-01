Belews Creek man offers tours of incredible sunflower farm

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BELEWS CREEK, N.C. -- Chris Crump grew up on a farm and wanted his son Colt to have the same experience.

"That was the whole part in buying this place was to pass on the memories to my son," Crump said. "He's been on that tractor since he was 6 months old."

This time of year Crump's farm, named Dogwood Farms, is on display with lots of color thanks to acres of sunflowers.

"Just brightens your day I guess because they look like the sun," he said.

Crump has a lot of experience with flowers working for the NC Department of Transportation's wildflower program.

"I've got a fantastic crew that covers five counties," he said. "We do a little over 100 acres a year.

The popularity of the roadside flowers gave him the idea to plant flowers here on his farm and open it up to the public.

"It's a lot safer than people pulling off on the side of the highway and taking that chance of getting run over" said Crump, who has already had over 600 visitors visit this years sunflower crop.

"A lot of people pull in and tell me, 'It's so beautiful, I'd like to take a picture,' well they've got an opportunity now."

Dogwood Farms is open 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. now through this weekend. Check their Facebook page for weather and bloom updates.

Dogwood Farms

8096 Belews Creek Road, Belews Creek

Cost: $3.00 entry to the farm. $1.00 per stems.

Professional photographers bringing paying clients for sessions must pay a $25-per-hour fee.

If you have a professional camera you will be asked to pay the $25 fee. This does not include cellphone photos, you may take your own photos.