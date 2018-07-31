× Wilkes, Sparger county roads close amid storm cleanup Tuesday morning

WILKES COUNTY, N.C. — Several roads in the Piedmont Triad have closed in the wake of a recent storm, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

Sparger Road in Surry County closed after water washed out a chunk of the road. The gap cuts across to the center line of the road.

Vannoy Road in Wilkes County was blocked by downed trees, but emergency personnel have already cleared the street.

Cotton Mill Road in Roaring River, Wilkes County, closed due to debris on the bridge. NCDOT is in the process of clearing the debris.