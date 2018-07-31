× Wanted man arrested in Davidson County after several Davie breaking and enterings

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — The Davidson County Sheriff’s Office apprehended a man wanted after several breaking and entering cases in Davie County.

On Monday, the Davie County Sheriff’s Office advised Davidson County deputies to be on the lookout for the wanted suspect.

Davie County officials described the vehicle as a red Ford Festiva last seen in the Highway 801 and West US Highway 64 area.

Davidson County deputies saw a vehicle matching the description traveling at a high speed east on Highway 64 West

Officials stopped the car for several traffic violations.

Investigators found stolen property belonging to Lucky Joe’s, located along Highway 64 West.

Davidson County deputies arrested Demarcus Richard Smith, 25, of China Grove and charged him with breaking and entering, larceny after breaking and entering, possession of a stolen firearm and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Smith was place in Davie County jail under a $42,500 bond for charges from both counties.