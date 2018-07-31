Suspect vehicle flies over railroad tracks, crashes after Davidson County police chase

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. -- A police chase in Davidson County ended with a suspect vehicle crashing into an embankment, according to Lexington police.

At around 4:15 a.m., a Lexington police officer approached a suspicious white pickup truck parked behind a Dollar General.

When the officer approached, the pickup drove off.

Police began to chase the vehicle to Interstate 85, according to police.

The vehicle pulled off on Exit 84 and turned down Seven Oaks Drive in Linwood.

Upon hitting railroad tracks, the truck became airborne before landing in an embankment.

The male driver was brought to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Officers returned to Dollar General and found that power boxes were missing. Authorities believe the man was stealing copper.

The man is wanted in Rock Hill, South Carolina, for charges regarding damage to metals, according to police. Rock Hill police had warned this man can be violent.