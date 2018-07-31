Suspect arrested after pursuit, crash in Davidson County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEXINGTON, N.C. -- A suspect was arrested following a pursuit and crash in Davidson County Tuesday morning, according to a news release from Lexington police.

Scott Jason Mock, 30, of York, South Carolina, is charged with larceny, felony flee to elude arrest, possession of a firearm by a felon, driving left of center, failure to stop for stop sign/flashing red light and failure to wear seat belt.

Lexington police officers came to the Dollar General on North Talbert Boulevard at 4:03 a.m. after an alarm was tripped at the store.

Officers found Mock sitting in a truck behind the business. When they tried to talk to him, he sped off, the release said.

Lexington police pursued Mock and once he got on Interstate 85 South, Davidson County deputies took over the pursuit.

The pursuit ended at the Linwood railroad switch yard when Mock crashed the vehicle and went down an embankment.

Mock was taken into custody after being treated at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.

He was also served a fugitive warrant out of Rock Hill, South Carolina.

Mock was placed in the Davidson County Detention Center under a $3.5 million bond.