Suspect arrested after man found shot in car in Winston-Salem grocery store parking lot

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – Police have made an arrest in the homicide of a man found shot inside a car in a Winston-Salem grocery store’s parking lot.

Jordan Anthony Gabriel, 21, was found injured from an apparent gunshot wound to his torso outside the Food Lion at 2530 Somerset Center Drive on Friday, according to police.

Gabriel was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center and pronounced dead, according to a Winston-Salem police press release.

Charlie Andrew Goldsmith, 21, of Mount Airy was arrested Tuesday and served an arrest warrant for murder.

The suspect is being held at the Forsyth County Law Enforcement Detention Center under no allowed bond.

Officers found the victim alone in a Honda Accord while responding to the shooting shortly after 8:45 p.m. Friday.

Investigators believe this was not a random act and the victim and suspect knew each other.

Anyone with any information can call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700 or CrimeStoppers at (336) 727-2800. En Español: 336-728-3904