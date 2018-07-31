“Stuff the Bus” campaign in full motion

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- In partnership with FOX8 and Thomas Built Buses, The Salvation Army's "Stuff the Bus" campaign is in full swing.

FOX8's Brad Jones spoke with Thomas Built Buses President Caley Edgerly about the school supply drive for local children in need.

The drive runs from July 27 through Aug. 4 with donations of school supplies being collected at Krispy Kreme, Staples and Walmart locations throughout the Piedmont Triad.

For more information on “Stuff the Bus” or for a list of school supplies and donation locations, please visit www.tsahighpoint.org.