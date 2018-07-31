Police search for suspects after bank robbery in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Police are searching for two suspects after a Winston-Salem bank robbery Tuesday morning.

At about 9:25 a.m. Tuesday, Winston-Salem police responded to a robbery at the Bank of the Ozarks at 3288 Silas Creek Parkway.

According to police, two suspects entered the bank moments before police arrived.

One suspect stood in the lobby with what police believe was a handgun in his waistband.

A second suspect jumped over the counter and stole an undisclosed amount of money.

Officials do not know which direction the suspects went when they left the scene.

No one was injured during the robbery.

Police ask anyone with information to call the police department at (336) 773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800.