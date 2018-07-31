Police identify body pulled from High Point City Lake; homicide investigation underway

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- A homicide investigation is underway after a body was pulled from High Point City Lake Tuesday morning, according to a news release from High Point police.
Around 9 a.m., officers came to the 600 block of Penny Road after getting a call from a fisherman saying he found a dead body in the water on High Point City Lake.
The body was identified as that of 31-year-old Sircorious Griffin.
Griffin was reported missing on Monday.
High Point police said they are investigating Griffin's death as a homicide due to suspicious circumstances surrounding his disappearance and death.
Police are still looking for the vehicle Griffin was last seen driving. It is a green four-door 2000 Honda Passport with silver trim. The registration plate is FES-5932.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers at (336) 889-4000.