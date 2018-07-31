Police identify body pulled from High Point City Lake; homicide investigation underway

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- A homicide investigation is underway after a body was pulled from High Point City Lake Tuesday morning, according to a news release from High Point police.

Around 9 a.m., officers came to the 600 block of Penny Road after getting a call from a fisherman saying he found a dead body in the water on High Point City Lake.

The body was identified as that of 31-year-old Sircorious Griffin.

Griffin was reported missing on Monday.

High Point police said they are investigating Griffin's death as a homicide due to suspicious circumstances surrounding his disappearance and death.

Police are still looking for the vehicle Griffin was last seen driving. It is a green four-door 2000 Honda Passport with silver trim. The registration plate is FES-5932.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers at (336) 889-4000.