Oak Ridge teen competes to be Fittest Teen on Earth in Crossfit Games

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OAK RIDGE, N.C. -- A local teen will compete this week at the Crossfit Games in Madison, Wisconsin.

16-year-old Tyler Anderson won a spot this Spring by competing against thousands of others teens in his age group around the world.

This week Tyler will complete a series of grueling workouts with 19 other teenagers.

The winner will be crowned Fittest Teen on Earth.

Tyler works out every day at Crossfit Oak Ridge in addition to taking advanced classes at Northern Guilford High School and starting on the football team.