× NC man arrested with $100 in stolen steaks hidden in pants

NASHVILLE, N.C. — A man’s moped getaway was cut short Monday when Nash County deputies arrested him for the $100 in steaks stuffed in his pants, according to WCNC.

Keith Jordan was arrested with at least nine packages of steaks stolen from a Walmart in Nashville, officials said.

He walked out of the store, without paying, with the steaks hidden in his pants legs, deputies told WNCN.

Nash County Sheriff’s Office deputies got the humor of the arrest and wrote in a Facebook post, “Neither snow nor rain nor heat nor gloom of night (keeps) Nash County Sheriff’s Office from apprehending a subject riding a moped in the pouring down rain for allegedly stuffing over a $100.00 worth of steaks down both of his pant legs and choosing not to pay on his way out the Nashville Walmart.”