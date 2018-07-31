Nathan is looking for a forever family

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Nathan is an eight-year-old who may be missing his front teeth, but is certainly not missing any personality.

Nathan has a love of animals, cars, motorcycles, being outside and helping others. This endearing little boy has his heart set on not just being a police officer someday, but he also has his heart set on finding a Forever Family!

His advocate and social worker Crystal Sluder would love to see him adopted by a family that can provide him with the love and structure he needs.

“Some strong parent figures, maybe some older children in the home and just maintaining that nurturing, loving, structured environment would be best for him,” Sluder said.

If you or someone you know is interesting in adoption or adding Nathan to your family, please visit FoveverFamily.org.