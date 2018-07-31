× Grocery truck takes a dip off barge in Cape Fear River

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. –A tractor-truck was spotted taking a dip in the Cape Fear River near Bald Head Island on Monday morning.

A viewer sent WECT a photo of the SpartanNash grocery truck hanging partially off the USS Brandon Randall.

The truck’s engine compartment appears to be half underwater.

WECT said it’s unclear if any injuries were involved or what may have caused the accident.

Professional Mariner reports that the 100-by-34-foot barge makes four round trips to Bald Head Island each day, pulled by a tugboat named Capt. Cooper.

The barge is responsible for virtually all large cargo and provisions for island residents and visitors.