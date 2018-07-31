× Four suspects at-large after police chase in Stokes County

KING, N.C. — Four suspects eluded arrested after a police chase in King early Monday morning, according to the King Police Department.

Officers received word that unknown suspects broke into an outbuilding on Gunnell Road in Stokes County and stole items.

The vehicle was described as a 2008 Honda Accord.

Officers saw the vehicle, occupied by four men wearing hoodies, at Payne Road and Highway 66.

Police described the vehicle as “driving erratically” as it made its way south on Highway 66, according to a news release.

King police attempted to stop the vehicle and began chase when the vehicle did not stop.

The four occupants ran away from the vehicle after it stopped on Tuttle Road.

King police searched for the suspects with the help of K-9 officers.

The 2008 Honda Accord was recovered by King police. The vehicle was reported stolen in Winston-Salem on Saturday.

Police also found stolen tools from the Stokes County break-in.

Police continue to search for the four suspects and believe they may be using a red Honda or Acura.

They were last seen travelling south of Jefferson Church Road at 6:02 a.m. Monday.

King police ask anyone with information to call the police department at (336) 983-0886.