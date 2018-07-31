Sinking downtown Greensboro building evacuated and condemned

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- A downtown Greensboro building was evacuated and condemned Tuesday, according to the Greensboro Fire Department.

The building, located on the corner of South Elm Street and East February 1 Place, is home to the restaurant Cincy's Downtown.

A building inspector condemned the site at about 11:30 a.m.

A maintenance worker who was in the building's basement noticed two columns sunk about eight inches into the ground. One had water oozing out of it.

The Greensboro fire marshal said the building was evacuated due to building settlement.

Settlement refers to when parts of a building are distorted or disrupted due to uneven compression of its foundation, shrinkage or excessive loads being applied to the building.

There was also a large crack in the flooring.

Officials say Elm Street will close while crews secure utilities in the building. The water has been cut off.

A structural engineer is on route to the scene.