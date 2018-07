Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MATI, Greece -- A band of volunteers rescued a four-legged survivor from rubble and ash left by devastating wildfires in Greece, Reuters reports.

The dog had to be coaxed from hiding but it eventually warmed up to rescuers.

Alive, but disheveled, matted and slightly burned, the rescue team handed the dog over to vets.

Since being rescued, he's received antibiotics, along with some grooming.

Now several inquiries about adoption are being called in.