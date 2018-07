Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JAMESTOWN, N.C. -- High Point police pulled a body out of the water at High Point Lake in City Lake Park on Tuesday.

High Point police described the discovery as a suspicious death in a Twitter post.

The body was found in the water on the 600 block of Penny Road in Jamestown.

Guilford EMS and the High Point Water Rescue Team are also on the scene.

This is a developing story.

@HighPointPolice on scene of suspicious death in the 600 block of Penny Rd, body had been recovered from the water. Further information to be released via press release in the near future. #HPPD pic.twitter.com/zPUkBiZsSi — HighPoint(NC)Police (@HighPointPolice) July 31, 2018