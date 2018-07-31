× 2 charged in Lexington armed robbery

LEXINGTON, N.C. — Two people have been charged after an armed robbery in Lexington, according to a news release from Lexington police.

Treyvon Ali Morris, 17, of Winston-Salem, is charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, felony breaking and entering, larceny after breaking and entering, misdemeanor larceny, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Isaiah Scott Beck, 20, of Lexington, is charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, felony breaking and entering and larceny after breaking and entering.

Lexington police were called to an armed robbery at 1:59 a.m. Tuesday at a home in the 400 block of Farmer Avenue.

The victim said he was assaulted with a handgun and the suspects stole a Sony PlayStation, an Xbox 360, video games, jewelry, cellphones and cash.

Police said during the altercation, the suspects also assaulted and robbed two other people.

The suspect vehicle from the robbery was found at 3:40 a.m. on Copley Street and Morris and Beck were identified as the suspects and taken into custody.

Morris is being held under a $550,000 secured bond and Beck is being held under a $500,000 secured bond. Both are confined in the Davidson County Detention Center and are scheduled to appear in court Sept. 13.