2 arrested in connection with assault at Burlington restaurant

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Two people have been arrested in connection with an assault at a Burlington restaurant on July 16.

Tevon Lamar Woods, 28, and Jazmyne McCandies, 22, were arrested.

Woods was arrested on Tuesday and charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and possession of cocaine.

McCandies turned herself in on July 18 and was charged with simple assault.

At 1:12 a.m. on July 16, Burlington police, the Burlington Fire Department and Alamance County EMS responded to an assault at Thipps Cafe at 2423 Corporation Parkway.

On the scene, officials found Javonta Woods, 27, on the ground with a serious head wound.

Burlington police said Javonta Woods was stabbed.

Tevon Woods was given a $120,000 secured bond and McCandies was given a $500 secured bond.

Police did not provide an update on Javonta Woods’ current condition.