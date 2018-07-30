Thankful fawn licks officer after rescue from California wildfires

REDDING, Calif. — Following the deadly and devastating wildfires in California these past few weeks, a heartwarming moment surfaced on Saturday.

A California Highway patrolman deployed to the Carr fires in Redding, Calif., received a little love from a fawn that was saved.

According to a tweet from CHP, the baby deer was pulled from the fires and later turned over to rescue crews.

City cops in the country! SF CHP deployed to the #CARR fires in Redding. Not sure we know what we’re doing in this pic but baby deer pulled from fires and turned over to rescue org. God speed @CAL_FIRE and all other agencies providing mutual aid. You are truly the Bravest. pic.twitter.com/husveKt7iP — CHP San Francisco (@CHPSanFrancisco) July 28, 2018

Based on the photo, the fawn was very appreciative of the rescue efforts.

The photo has received more than 2,000 likes in two days.