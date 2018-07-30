TEARS Foundation works to lift financial burden from families who have lost a child

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

When you meet them, they don’t seem much different than other young mothers, showing off pictures of their children.

But Dominique Comer, Leslie Ward and Rebecca Holtdorf are members of a club they never wanted to be in: women who had stillborn babies or babies that died shortly after birth.

“I had a regular pregnancy, no issues, no problems.” Ward said.

Until she did – and the most heartbreaking kind.

“I was there when they took her off the machines and I got to hold her from when she was warm to cold,” remembers Comer, of her last moments with her daughter Kennedy. “It was just very surreal but I was there every minute with her.”

It’s not something anyone prepares for.

“You go home feeling like you have a baby - you don't have a diaper to change, you don't have clothes to clean or anything like that,” Holtdorf said.

“You'll never get over it,” Comer said. “I just cried yesterday and it can be at the most random times.”

What none of those women saw coming was an organization that began nearly two decades ago and thousands of miles away coming in to help them in a way they will never forget.

See the TEARS Foundation in this edition of the Buckley Report.