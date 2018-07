Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. -- An unusual trip to McDonald's was caught on tape and posted to Facebook by Wild OBX.

The video, posted Sunday night, shows two surfers using an oar to paddle through a McDonald's parking lot in Kill Devil Hills.

Significant flooding over the weekend left enough water covering the road and parking lot that the two surfers were able to stay afloat and paddle their way around.