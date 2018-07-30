× State-owned ferry flies ‘Trump 2020’ flag in Outer Banks, sparks NCDOT investigation

HATTERAS, N.C. — A flag supporting the re-election of President Donald Trump was spotted flying on a state-operated ferry on Friday, according to WRAL.

Now, the North Carolina Department of Transportation plans to investigate.

The flag, which reads “Trump 2020,” flew beside a North Carolina state flag and United States flag on a ferry in the Outer Banks.

According to WRAL, the NCDOT said they are working with the department’s Office of Employee Relations to investigate and plan take appropriate disciplinary action. The

The NCDOT Ferry Division’s Twitter tweeted Friday, “This is a taxpayer-funded vessel owned by all the people of North Carolina. It is not a place for anyone’s political messages.”

