Police respond to shooting in downtown Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Authorities are looking for a suspect in a shooting in downtown Greensboro on Monday morning.

Greensboro police and Guilford County sheriff’s deputies responded to a report that someone discharged a firearm at the intersection of Federal Place and Washington Street at 11:50 a.m. Monday.

The shooting took place near a parking lot between the Guilford County Courthouse, located at 201 S. Eugene St., and the Greensboro Police Department, located at 100 E. Police Plaza.

At the scene, police found one victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

The victim suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital, according to police.

Police believe the suspect drove away from the scene in an unknown direction.

Authorities shut down a portion of Washington Street and Federal Place to investigate.

This is a developing story.

Police ask anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000 or text “badboyz” to 274637.

Crime Stoppers tips are anonymous, and tips leading to the arrest of the individual responsible may qualify for a possible $2,000 reward.