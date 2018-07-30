× One North Carolina community college to ban smoking this August

GREENVILLE, N.C. — A community college in North Carolina will snuff out cigarettes this fall, according to WITN.

Pit Community College in Pitt County has announced a new policy prohibiting anyone from smoking not only in buildings, facilities and schoo-owned vehicles, but on all school property.

The change, which goes into effect Aug. 14, does not prohibit smokeless tobacco products, like chewing tobacco and snus, on school grounds.

The Daily Reflector reports, however, that smokeless tobacco products are prohibited inside the community college’s facilities and college-owned vehicles.

It does include cigarettes, cigars, vapes and other similar products.

WITN reports this makes PCC one of two community colleges in North Carolina to ban smoking.