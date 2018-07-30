In Monday's Money Matters, Jane King discusses Moviepass' recent outage, lowest gas prices since Memorial Day and shareholders of Disney and 21st Century Fox approve their merger.
Moviepass runs out of money, gas prices hit two-month low and more
-
Disney wins antitrust approval to purchase most of Fox
-
AMC Theatres’ $20 monthly subscription plan rivals MoviePass
-
Chick-fil-A named No. 1 fast-food restaurant
-
Judge approves $85 billion AT&T-Time Warner deal
-
Disney joins growing straw ban movement, McDonald’s swaps salad supplier after sickness and more
-
-
Feds seize $2M of meth hidden inside Disney figurines
-
David Neal of Fox Sports works to bring major sporting broadcasts to Piedmont televisions
-
Hulu passes 20 million subscribers and announces offline viewing
-
Amazon faces rising fuel prices, Uber keeps an eye on drivers and more
-
Gas prices are up 31% from last Memorial Day. Here’s why
-
-
Police looking for man accused of robbing Greensboro gas station
-
Man electrocuted while trying to steal copper wire, police say
-
Diesel fuel put in regular-grade gas tanks at Sam’s Club, Costco locations in Virginia