× Motorcyclist dies from injuries after June crash in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A motorcyclist has died from his injuries after a crash in Greensboro last month, according to a news release from Greensboro police.

Officers came to 6106 W. Market St. at 7:58 a.m. on June 21 after the crash was reported.

Greensboro police said a 2000 BMW 328Ci was on West Market Street turning into an apartment complex on Weslow Willow Drive. The driver of the BMW did not see a motorcycle operated by 25-year-old Carlos Patterson, of Greensboro.

The BMW hit the motorcycle, throwing Patterson off. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

On Saturday, Patterson died from his injuries.

The Greensboro Crash Reconstruction unit is still investigating the crash and there is no word on charges.