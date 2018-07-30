Motorcyclist dies from injuries after June crash in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A motorcyclist has died from his injuries after a crash in Greensboro last month, according to a news release from Greensboro police.
Officers came to 6106 W. Market St. at 7:58 a.m. on June 21 after the crash was reported.
Greensboro police said a 2000 BMW 328Ci was on West Market Street turning into an apartment complex on Weslow Willow Drive. The driver of the BMW did not see a motorcycle operated by 25-year-old Carlos Patterson, of Greensboro.
The BMW hit the motorcycle, throwing Patterson off. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
On Saturday, Patterson died from his injuries.
The Greensboro Crash Reconstruction unit is still investigating the crash and there is no word on charges.
36.072635 -79.791975